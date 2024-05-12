Updated May 12th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
Nation Wants To Know/ Israel-Hamas to Russia-Ukraine: 3 Things PM Modi Said on India's Changing Foreign Policy
PM Modi spoke on India's changing foreign policy and becoming more independent, highlighting the country's efforts to ensure peace across the world.
New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on India's changing foreign policy and becoming more independent, highlighting the country's efforts to ensure peace across the world. He said that despite pressure from global blocs, the country maintained its independent stand.
In a candid conversation with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the PM said, "All leading global bodies want India's participation. Most countries have taken sides and want India to take one too but we are very clear, we are not on any side but ‘peace.’" He further emphasised that India's decision not to join any bloc has helped the country to gain the trust of countries across the world.
In the 100-minute long interview, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about India's efforts to bring peace to the ongoing global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine War and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
'Looked Him in the Eye'
Recalling his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 which became a global topic for discussion, PM said that he looked him in the eye and said that it's not the time for a war. The meeting was scheduled almost eight months after Moscow invaded Kyiv.
"I dared to sit down with President Putin, looked him in the eyes and said that this is not the time for war," PM asserted highlighting India's help in bringing peace.
'No One Knows it Yet, This is the First Time I'm Saying This'
Speaking ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi revealed never heard details on the Israel-Hamas war, saying that India had sent a special envoy to Israel during the holy month of Ramadan and urged PM Benjamin Netanyahu to not fight the war during this time to desist from hostilities.
"I sent a special envoy to Israel during the Holy month of Ramadan. No one knows about it yet, this is the first time I'm saying this. I urged Israel to not fight a war during that month and secondly, our special envoy asked Israel to desist from hostilities."
"We do offer humanitarian help, It's just we don't boast about it. This is our character. We sometimes get success in this and sometimes we don't," he added supporting the two-nation theory.
'We Have Moved Far Ahead'
Lastly, when asked to speak about the apparent change in Pakistan's approach in the last decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in India.
"We shouldn't bother much about Pakistan. We shouldn't bother much about whether Pakistan changes its approach. For the last 10 years, I have put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India."
Referring to the neighbouring country's dwindling economy and food-shortage crisis, PM Modi said that let the country manage two square meals.
"Let Pakistan manage 2 square meals. We don't need to waste our time. We have moved far ahead. We can't plan our development with Pakistan as a reference. We should think about our future generations and take care of them."
During the elections' biggest interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the general elections in 2024. He asserted that the NDA-led BJP will cross 400 seats on June 4 and spoke about a wide range of issues including corruption, foreign policies and vision for Bharat.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 10:07 IST