Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

‘Quarter Century Passed .. World Cannot Wait’: Ruchira Kamboj Pushes for Overdue UNSC Reforms

Addressing concerns about the veto power, Kamboj  said that it should not impede the reform process. She proposed flexibility on the veto issue for constructive

Reported by: Digital Desk
India's Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj
India's Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: India's Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, has issued a call for immediate action, urging urgent reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Speaking during the 78th session's informal meeting on Security Council reforms, Kamboj voiced frustration over the protracted discussions, underscoring that nearly a quarter century has elapsed since world leaders pledged comprehensive reforms at the Millennium Summit in 2000.

"Discussions on the reforms of the Security Council have been ongoing earnestly for well over a decade since the early 1990s. The world and our future generations can no longer wait. How much longer must they wait?”questioned Kamboj. Approaching the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and an imminent summit in September, Kamboj added about the need for tangible progress towards reforms. She also stressed on the important of heeding the voices of the younger generation and rectifying historical injustices, particularly in Africa.

Additionally Kamboj cautioned against maintaining the status quo and advocated for a more inclusive approach. She warned that confining the Security Council expansion solely to non-permanent members could worsen the disparities in its composition. Stressing representativeness and equitable participation, Kamboj tried to strengthen the Council's legitimacy, reports said. Addressing concerns about the veto power, Kamboj  said that it should not impede the reform process. She proposed flexibility on the veto issue for constructive negotiations, suggesting that new permanent members refrain from exercising the veto until a decision is made during a review. "While the new permanent members would have the same responsibilities and obligations as current permanent members, they shall not exercise the veto until a decision on the matter has been taken during a review," Kamboj asserted. "We should not allow the veto issue to have a veto over the process of reform itself," she added.

Echoing India's stance, the G4—comprising India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—also advocated for greater representation in the non-permanent category, stressing the importance of reflecting the diversity of views from the 193 member states.

Further Kamboj also suggested identifying specific groups or countries deserving special consideration in the reform process and listening attentively to their voices. She proposed leveraging cross-regional arrangements to ensure adequate representation of the General Assembly membership in the Council. Earlier, on February 17, Kamboj spoke about India's support for comprehensive reforms across all five clusters, advocating for expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

