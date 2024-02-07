Dancers danced to a popular song from the Hindi movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". | Image: Russian Embassy

New Delhi: Uniquely extending greetings, the Russian embassy in New Delhi joined the celebrations for India's 75th Republic Day.

A video released by the embassy showed all staffers, professional dancers, and children dressed up in vibrant Indian attires dancing to a popular song from the Hindi movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

The caption read, “Happy Republic Day, #India! From Russia with love #RepublicDay2024 #RussiaIndia #дружбаदोस्ती”

Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India also extended greetings on the occasion of 75th Republic Day. In his message, he hailed the friendship between Russia and India.

His tweet read, "Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!"

The 75th annual Republic Day parade took place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi today. France's President Emmanuel Macron attended the parade as the chief guest.