Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Atlanta: Ahead of the most awaited general elections in India, overseas supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a car rally in Atlanta, United States.

#WATCH | Overseas supporters of BJP organised a car rally in Atlanta, on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



About 150 cars participated in the rally, all decked up with BJP and Indian flags and displayed placards reading 'Abki baar 400 par', 'Main hoon Modi… pic.twitter.com/qtbF7Ybhjc — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

Almost 150 cars, all decked up with the BJP and Indian flags with placards reading 'Abki Baar 400 par, ' 'Main Hoon Modi Parivaar.'

Similar rallies were organised in Maryland to support the Indian Prime Minister. The vehicle placards read, 'Tessri baar Modi Sarkar.'

Advertisement

#WATCH | US: Sikh Americans in Maryland conducted a car rally on March 31, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



They decked up their vehicles with BJP flags and the Flag of the United States and displayed placards on their vehicles reading 'Abki baar 400 par, 'Teesri baar… pic.twitter.com/Tu0JyX47eA — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024



