Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi | WATCH

Almost 150 cars, all decked up with the BJP and Indian flags in the rally.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi
Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi | Image:ANI
Atlanta: Ahead of the most awaited general elections in India, overseas supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a car rally in Atlanta, United States.

Almost 150 cars, all decked up with the BJP and Indian flags with placards reading 'Abki Baar 400 par, ' 'Main Hoon Modi Parivaar.'

Similar rallies were organised in Maryland to support the Indian Prime Minister. The vehicle placards read, 'Tessri baar Modi Sarkar.'

Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:41 IST

