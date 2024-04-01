Updated April 1st, 2024 at 08:41 IST
Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi | WATCH
Almost 150 cars, all decked up with the BJP and Indian flags in the rally.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Supporters Organise Car Rally in US in Support of PM Modi | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Atlanta: Ahead of the most awaited general elections in India, overseas supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a car rally in Atlanta, United States.
Almost 150 cars, all decked up with the BJP and Indian flags with placards reading 'Abki Baar 400 par, ' 'Main Hoon Modi Parivaar.'
Similar rallies were organised in Maryland to support the Indian Prime Minister. The vehicle placards read, 'Tessri baar Modi Sarkar.'
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 1st, 2024 at 08:41 IST