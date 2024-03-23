×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:30 IST

US Junks China’s Outrageous Claims, Says Arunachal Pradesh Is Part of India

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Beijing has also named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan
Beijing has also named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any attempts made to advance territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control, an official spokesperson has said, days after the Chinese military reiterated its claim over the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there.

Earlier this week, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India".

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area Zangnan.

Advertisement

On March 9, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

Speaking at his daily press conference on Wednesday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control." India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said it has noted the latest comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims" over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

4 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

4 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

5 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

9 minutes ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

10 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results

18 minutes ago
A fire broke out at a restaurant on the fourth floor of a corporate building at Patia Square near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Fire at Odisha Eatery

31 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

CSK ROAR at Chepauk

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
The Moscow concert hall where the shooting took place and a fire broke out later.

Moscow Shooting

an hour ago
Big cat (Tiger) is enjoying a good belly rub by its trainer

Tiger Belly Rubs

an hour ago
Two people, including a young boy, were killed and dozens of others were injured in a Texas highway crash on Friday

Texas Bus Accident

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: PBKS-DC Dream11

an hour ago
Moscow shooting

Moscow Hall Shooting

5 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo