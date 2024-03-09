Advertisement

New Delhi – Expressing his concern over the brewing turmoil between India and Maldives, the Former President of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, elucidated the severe ramifications of India's boycott call on the Maldives. During an interview with ANI, the veteran politician slammed the Muizzu administration and conveyed apologies on behalf of the Maldivian people. He insisted that the people of Maldives would love the Indian tourists to continue visiting the island nations again. Nasheed expressed similar sentiments while speaking on the matter at the latest edition of the Republic Summit.

While speaking to ANI, Nasheed highlighted that the Indian boycott affected the tourism sector of the island nation. “It has impacted the Maldives a lot, and I am actually here in India. I'm very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality,” the former President of Maldives said. However, he took time to appreciate “the quick action” taken by the island nation's current President Mohamed Muizzu in removing the leaders who were responsible for the boycott. The “#BoycottMaldives” trend started after Maldivian politicians from the Muizzu cabinet mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep Islands. "I think these matters must be ironed out, and we must revert back to change course and go back to our usual relationship," he furthered.

Nasheed also touched upon Muizzu's recent discussion regarding Dornier flight and helicopters which India utilises to help Maldives. Emphasising the significance of them, the former Maldivian President urged Muizzu to cease talks that can have a severe impact on the operation of these facilities. “It's very unfortunate that President Muizzu had these discussions. I would call him to please stop these discussions on the Dornier flight and the helicopters. They were brought to the Maldives for medical evacuation, and there is a need for medical evacuation. Our islands are far-flung, and we don't have developed hospitals on every island. So, there is very often a need to bring a patient to Male, and to do that quickly would be by air, so we need that,” he said.

Nasheed raises concerns over Maldives' closeness with China

While commenting on the recent defence agreement signed between Maldives and China, Nasheed insisted that the government of a nation should not run through the “barrel of the gun”. “I don't think it's a defence agreement. I think that Muizzu wanted to buy some equipment, mainly rubber bullets and tear gas. It is very unfortunate that the government thought that there was a need for more tear gas and more rubber bullets. Governance is not through the barrel of the gun,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Maldivian leader warned the Muizzu administration against its closeness with China, noting that dependence on China can ultimately lead to Maldives “losing its sovereignty”. While addressing the latest edition of the Republic Summit, Nasheed gave his take on the Muizzu administration's closeness with Beijing. During a one-on-one interaction with Republic TV's Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the Maldivian leader emphasised that the island nation should have a “stable foreign policy” and not keep swinging “from one side to another”. In the mega event, Nasheed explained his stance on the matter by throwing light on how China influences countries by putting them in a debt trap. “China has given us a lot of loans to build infrastructure in our country. China intentionally raises the price of the project so that the business plan fails. When the plan fails, one can't pay back the loan,” Nasheed explained. “They ask for equity and with equity, we lose more sovereignty. Maldives has to be mindful of these Chinese loans,” he added.

#MohamedNasheedAtRepublicSummit | China has given us a lot of loans to build infrastructure in our country. China intentionally raises the price of the project so that the business plan fails. When the plan fails, one can't pay back the loan. They ask for equity and with equity,… pic.twitter.com/VOzG6BUbOb — Republic (@republic) March 7, 2024

Meanwhile, in the Friday interview with ANI, Nasheed recalled how India calmly handled the situation with Muizzu asked New Delhi to remove its military presence from the island nation. “When the president of the Maldives wanted Indian military personnel to leave, you know what India did? They did not twist their arms. They did not display muscle, but just simply told the government of Maldives, 'Okay, let's have a discussion on that,'" the veteran politician concluded.