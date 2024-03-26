×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 07:50 IST

From Biden to Albanese: World Leaders Extend Greetings on Holi

From United States President Joe Biden to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, several world leaders wished millions celebrating Holi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Biden Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden extended greetings on the occasion via social media platform X. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India on March 25 celebrated ‘Holi’, the festival of colours. On the occasion of the festival, several world leaders extended heartwarming greetings to millions worldwide celebrating. From United States President Joe Biden to Australian PM Anthony Albanese, several world leaders wished people. 

US President Joe Biden and US First Lady extended greetings on the occasion  via social media platform X. Biden tweeted, "Today, millions around the world will join together to celebrate Holi, the arrival of Spring, with Gulal and vibrant colors. Jill and I wish all those observing today’s Festival of Colors joy and happiness (sic).”

Advertisement


While US secretary of state Antony Blinken tweeted, “Wishing a joyful Holi to those celebrating in the United States and across the world. May the Festival of Colors bring you happiness and friendship this season(sic).” 

Advertisement

Announcing his first proposed visit to India, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba greeted people on Holi. He tweeted, “Today, India celebrates Holi, the most beautiful and colorful spring holiday. I wish everyone a happy Holi! Standing here in Kyiv, in front of Mahatma Gandhi's monument, I am also pleased to announce that this week I will pay my first ever visit to India(sic).” 

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted, “Happy Holi to all those celebrating today and over the weekend!(sic)” 

While celebrating his first Holi in India, US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti wrote on X, “#HappyHoli, friends! Celebrating my first Holi in India with delicious gujiyas made of American nuts - a delightful fusion of traditions and a celebration of #USIndiaDosti! I’ve had vibrant Holi celebrations back in Los Angeles, but nothing beats being here in India for the festival of colors. #CelebrateWithUS (sic).” 

Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated across India with great zeal and festive fervour. The festival sends out a message of renewal through the triumph of good over evil. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Board Exams

TN SSLC Exam Begins Today

a minute ago
Chris Wood

Nottingham appeals

a minute ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

3 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

4 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar BO Day 4

5 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

7 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

7 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

10 minutes ago
AAP Protest

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
Eli Noyes

Eli Noyes Dies

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

15 minutes ago
Declan Rice

Rice ready for England

15 minutes ago
The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital

NYPD Cop Dead

18 minutes ago
Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam

Yami On Motherhood

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Stock market today

27 minutes ago
Maruti penguin

Meet Penguin 'Maruti'

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo