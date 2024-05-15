Advertisement

Washington: Predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to storm back to power for the third consecutive time, a famous Pakistani-American businessman has hailed PM Modi's leadership, saying that India has scaled new heights under his leadership. Industrialist Sajid Tarar said that not only India but the whole South Asian region and the world will benefit by PM Modi. Amid the widespread protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said that Pakistan also hoped to get a leader like PM Modi.

“Modi is a remarkable leader. He's a natural-born leader. He is the one prime minister who has visited Pakistan in adverse circumstances and risked his political capital. I'm expecting that Modi ji will start dialogue and trade with Pakistan,” Tarar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Highlighting that a peaceful Pakistan is beneficial for India, Tarar said that it is evident that PM Modi will return to power. Tarar had settled in Pakistan back in 1990s and shares deep ties with the current Pakistani government.

“It is nothing but a miracle that 97 crore people in India are exercising their franchise. India is the biggest and largest democracy. I'm seeing the popularity of Modi ji up there and the rise of India in 2024 is amazing. It's a story to be told. You will see it in the future that people will learn from Indian democracy,” Tarar said.

As Pakistan grapples with rebellion over inflation, Tarar pointed out that the protests in PoK are mainly directed at the sudden hike in electricity bills. “Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. Inflation is high. Petrol prices are high. The IMF wants to increase taxes. Electricity costs have gone up. We are not able to export,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Questioning the rationale behind financial aid, Tarar said, “Where is the money going to come from? It's discussing a new aid package from the IMF. Pakistan is going through a financial crisis,” he said, adding that Pakistan needs to focus more on grassroot issues like increase in exports and keeping terrorism under check.

