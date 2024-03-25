×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

"Would be Well Advised to Stop its Terror Factories": India Slams Pakistan at IPU Assembly

At the IPU assembly in Geneva, the Indian delegation drew attention to Pakistan's history of harbouring most-wanted terrorists like Osama Bin Laden.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: At the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, the Indian delegation hit out at Pakistan, advising it to stop its terror factories and noting that it was ‘laughable’ for a country with an ‘abysmal’ track record of democracy to lecture others. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is leading the Indian delegation to the IPU, used his right of reply against Pakistan and said that India, the largest democracy in the world, is considered a model to emulate by many. 

"Lectures by a country which has an abysmal track record of democracy is laughable, to say the least. It would have been better if Pakistan did not undermine the importance of a platform like IPU by such absurd allegations and false narratives," he said.

He then went on to address the allegations made by the Pakistan delegation regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the territory has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. 

"No amount of rhetoric and propaganda from anyone can override this fact. Instead, Pakistan would be well advised to stop its terror factories that continue to launch countless cross-border terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir while farcically claiming to champion the cause of human rights," he said.

Harivansh drew the attention of IPU members that Pakistan has an established history of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

"Let me recall that Osama Bin Laden, the face of global terror, was found in Pakistan. The country holds the ignoble record of hosting one of the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," he reminded the audience.

He hoped that Islamabad would draw the correct lessons for the good of its own people.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

