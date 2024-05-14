Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after Israel launched an offensive against Rafah, further escalating its seven-month conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an Indian-origin man employed with the United Nations was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in the southern Gaza city. The attack was reported when the UN vehicle was heading towards the European Hospital in Rafah” Monday morning.

This marks the “first international” casualty for the organisation since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has claimed the lives of as many as 35,000 civilians. The deceased was a staff of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS), news agency PTI reported. The attack also left another UN staff injured.

Victim an ex-Indian Army personnel: Reports

Though the identity of the Indian has not yet been revealed but media reports have claimed that he was a former Indian Army personnel.

The killing of Indian staff in Rafah is the “first casualty" among international UN staff in Gaza since Israel-Hamas conflict began following the October 7 massacre unleashed by the militant group.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned all attacks on UN personnel and reiterated ceasefire and the release of all hostages. Guterres said that over 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza.

In a post on X, UN Secretary-General wrote, “Today a @UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, killing one of our colleagues & injuring another. More than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the release of all hostages.”

UN Issues Statement

The Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, issued a statement which stated that Guterres condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a probe into the incident. Guterres extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the fallen staff member.

The statement read, “The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning. The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation.”

The statement further read, “ He sends his condolences to the family of the fallen staff member. With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages.”

'Devastated': Who on Killing on Indian in Gaza

Meanwhile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization was “devastated” to learn about the tragic incident. The WHO head called for peace amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

The WHO chief tweeted, “We are devastated to learn about the death of a @UN humanitarian worker and injury of another in #Gaza today. Too many civilian and humanitarian lives have paid the price for this war. Ceasefire and work towards peace(sic).”

Previously in April, seven members of the World Central Kitchen lost their lives in an IDF strike in Gaza. One of the victims was identified as Zomi Frankcom, who was of Indian descent, media reports had claimed.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza between October 7, 2023, and May 12, 2024. The Hamas-led terror attack in Israel on October 7, 2023 had left over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, including 33 children dead.

(With PTI inputs)

