sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 21:22 IST, July 30th 2024

Indian Origin Cab Driver Jailed in Singapore for Stealing Jewellery and Rolex Watches

Michael Raj, 48, with financial problems stole three Rolex watches worth more than SGD 200,000 in total from three sleeping passengers on separate occasions.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Origin Cab Driver Jailed in Singapore for Stealing Jewellery and Rolex Watches
Indian Origin Cab Driver Jailed in Singapore for Stealing Jewellery and Rolex Watches | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:22 IST, July 30th 2024