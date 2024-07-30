Published 21:22 IST, July 30th 2024
Indian Origin Cab Driver Jailed in Singapore for Stealing Jewellery and Rolex Watches
Michael Raj, 48, with financial problems stole three Rolex watches worth more than SGD 200,000 in total from three sleeping passengers on separate occasions.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Indian Origin Cab Driver Jailed in Singapore for Stealing Jewellery and Rolex Watches | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:22 IST, July 30th 2024