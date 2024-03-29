Advertisement

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showcasing communication between a pizza delivery worker and a customer in Toronto, Canada.

In the viral video, reportedly from Toronto, Canada, a customer can be heard repeatedly asking the delivery person to call his workplace. The customer pays with cash, but the delivery person doesn't have a change because the order didn't specify if it was cash-on-delivery.

Advertisement

See the viral video here:

This delivery guy in Brampton, Canada was harassed by a worthless customer who’s trying to make content for his TikTok. If anyone knows who he is I’d like to send him a huge tip. pic.twitter.com/1EDr8N7oPC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 27, 2024

Ian Miles Cheong, a social media user, shared the video on X with the caption, ''This delivery guy in Brampton, Canada, was harassed by a worthless customer who's trying to make content for his TikTok. If anyone knows who he is, I'd like to send him a huge tip,''

The video shows a male customer, whose face is hidden, calling the delivery man a "dummy" and speaking negatively to him. He also requests that the delivery man call his employer after making the cash payment. Remarkably, the bill did not indicate that it was a cash-on-delivery order, thus the agent was without change.

Advertisement

Despite the rude behavior, the delivery person didn't lose his calm and asked if he might pay with a card. "You believe that this is my first order? The customer challenged the delivery person to "do something; I dare you," adding that he always made cash payments.

When the delivery agent contacts his company, the man continues to mock and insult him, calling him a ''Stupid Brown Guy."

Advertisement

The agent then makes an offer to get the change first and then deliver the food.

The video has gone viral, with many Indians slamming the Canadian man for his unacceptable and racist behavior. One user commented, ''No one deserves to be treated like this. I hate nuisance influencers.'' Another wrote, ''One of the worst displays of a human. If this is a nuisance creator, then any negative or unwanted attention he receives is justified.'' A third user wrote, ''BRUTAL bully customer, I feel bad for this poor deli guy who is just trying to do his job.''

Advertisement