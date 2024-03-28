Advertisement

New Delhi: An India-origin doctor in Canada, Kulvinder Kaur Gill, who faced a legal battle over her tweets on the government-imposed lockdowns and vaccination mandates during the Covid-19 outbreak, gained financial support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“X is proud to help defend Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech (sic)." Musk-controlled company posted on X on March 24.

X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.@dockaurG is a practicing physician in Canada, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter (now X) in opposition to the… https://t.co/IujDSeBGBN — News (@XNews)

Resharing the post, Musk wrote, “ In support of your right to speak(sic).”

In support of your right to speak https://t.co/qWCOYYALPf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

With a specialty in immunology and pediatrics, Gill is a practicing physician in Canada. She faced a massive backlash over her tweets related to COVID-19 tweets which were critical of the Canadian government's Covid policies.

Expressing gratitude for X's involvement to help her pay legal bills, she tweeted, “@elonmusk’s @X contacted me directly confirming Elon’s commitment to pay remainder of campaign to reach $300K AND Elon has committed to assisting my appeal of 3 CPSO cautions, for my 2020 tweets opposing lockdowns, to the very end (ONCA & SCC if needed)(sic).”

The legal battles have cost Gill her life savings. She was facing a whopping amount of $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) in legal bills. The doctor had also started a crowdfunding campaign on X, urging people to donate whatever possible.



I've been overwhelmed by outpouring of kindness & generosity of Cdns & people globally. I'm reading all of your msgs/prayers. My sincerest thank you💛



We're at ~50% of fundraising goal of $300K with only 4 days left until deadline



Pls donate what you canhttps://t.co/b0cc5pZIBk https://t.co/AnV2vkG7G3 — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG)

Through crowdfunding, she had managed to reach 50 per cent of the goal. That's when Elon Musk stepped in to alleviate her financial woes by offering her the remaining amount of her bill.

“The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings, and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due Monday. When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment (https://givesendgo.com/kulvinder), he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills(Sic)”, X News said on Sunday (March 24).

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely(sic),” it further wrote.

In August 2020, Gill had expressed displeasure over the government's mandate of administering Covid Vaccine. She had also opposed lockdowns. She had tweeted, “If you have not yet figured out that we don't need a vaccine, you are not paying attention. #FactsNotFear (sic).”

