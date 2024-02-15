Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:33 IST
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead in Alabama After Altercation Over Room Rent
The incident occurred last week after which the police arrested the accused William Jeremy Moore.
Alabama: The crime against Indians in the United States is on the rise. Recently, a 76-year-old Indian-origin motel owner was shot dead in Alabama following a confrontation over room rent.
The victim has been identified as Pravin Raojibhai Patel, owner of the Hillcrest Motel in Sheffield, news agency IANS reported citing foreign media.
The incident occurred last week after which the police arrested the accused William Jeremy Moore. The 34-year-old culprit was arrested when he was trying to break into an abandoned house on 13th Avenue.
The Sheffield Police Chief said that Moore wanted to rent a room at the motel when the quarrel happened with Patel, following which the former pulled out a gun and shot the elderly man.
The official added that Moore is currently being held in the Sheffield City Jail until a warrant is issued after which he will be transported to the Colbert County Jai.
Following the incident, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) described the incident as a "senseless act of violence" and added that the hotel owners' were deeply saddened and outraged.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:32 IST
