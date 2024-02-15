English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead in Alabama After Altercation Over Room Rent

The incident occurred last week after which the police arrested the accused William Jeremy Moore.

Digital Desk
Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead in Alabama
The victim has been identified as Pravin Raojibhai Patel, owner of the Hillcrest Motel | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Alabama: The crime against Indians in the United States is on the rise. Recently, a 76-year-old Indian-origin motel owner was shot dead in Alabama following a confrontation over room rent.

The victim has been identified as Pravin Raojibhai Patel, owner of the Hillcrest Motel in Sheffield, news agency IANS reported citing foreign media.

Advertisement

The incident occurred last week after which the police arrested the accused William Jeremy Moore. The 34-year-old culprit was arrested when he was trying to break into an abandoned house on 13th Avenue.

The Sheffield Police Chief said that Moore wanted to rent a room at the motel when the quarrel happened with Patel, following which the former pulled out a gun and shot the elderly man.

Advertisement

The official added that Moore is currently being held in the Sheffield City Jail until a warrant is issued after which he will be transported to the Colbert County Jai.

Following the incident, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) described the incident as a "senseless act of violence" and added that the hotel owners' were deeply saddened and outraged.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: What RS List of BJP Signals

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Dubai's DIFC reports 34% surge in company registrations

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha

    Videos7 minutes ago

  5. AI will be remarkable in a decade: Sam Altman

    Tech 12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo