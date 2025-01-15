Indian-Origin Nurse Stabbed In Neck By 'Angry' Patient At UK Hospital, Condition Critical

Manchester: Achamma Cherian, an Indian-origin nurse in a Manchester hospital was subjected to violence by an ‘angry' patient following which her condition is critical. The Indian-origin nurse was stabbed with a pair of scissors in Manchester's Oldham Royal Hospital.

Indian-Origin Nurse Stabbed by Angry Patient in UK Hospital

Achamma Cherian, an Indian-origin nurse aged 57, who worked in Great Manchester's Oldham Royal Hospital, was on duty in the acute medical unit when an angry patient in his 30s, stabbed her with a pair of scissors. Achamma Cherian, a mother of two, has been in critical condition ever since; the patient has been arrested from the scene.

Patient Charged With Attempted Murder

The accused, who had been arrested, has been identified as Mohammed Roman Haque. While appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court, he said that he launched an attack on the Indian-origin nurse because he became angry about having to wait for an assessment by her. The accused who has been remanded in custody, will now appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on Februay 18.

According to The Sun report, Achamma Cherian was described by a hospital employee as a ‘lovely lady’ who has suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries as an ‘experienced’ nurse; Achamma Cherian has reportedly worked at Oldham Royal Hospital for ten years. She has also been labelled as an ‘active and popular member’ of the Indian Association Oldham (IAO), a Hindu temple,, non-profit organisation and community centre.

Authorities Condemn Attack on Indian-Origin Nurse

Condemning the attack, Health Secretary Wes Streeting took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and said, “Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence.”