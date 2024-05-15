Advertisement

London: A 66-year-old Indian-origin woman was stabbed to death as she waited at a bus stop in north-west London. A 22-year-old man was charged with the murder and was remanded in custody at a hearing. The incident reportedly happened on May 9, at nearly 11.50 am (London local time).

The woman identified as Anita Mukhey, worked part-time for the National Health Service (NHS) as a medical secretary, and was waiting at the Burnt Oak Broadway bus stop in the Edgware area of London last week when Jalal Debella allegedly stabbed her in chest and neck. Mukhey succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Advertisement

He appeared at the Old Bailey Court in London and will enter his plea of guilty or not guilty at the next hearing in the case scheduled for August.

"Police were called at around 11:50hrs on Thursday, 9 May, to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway," the Metropolitan Police said.

Advertisement

"Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance (HEMS) all attended the scene, where a 66-year-old woman was treated for knife wounds. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene. Her family have been informed," the police said.

Jalal Debella was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Colindale area of north London later on May 9 and charged with Anita Mukhey's murder and also for possession of an offensive weapon. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the court that a preliminary cause of death was found to be sharp force injuries to the front of the chest and neck.

Advertisement

"Anita Mukhey, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary. The family ask for privacy at this difficult time," Anita Mukhey's family said in a statement issued via the police.

According to reports, people on the spot screamed and shouted at the suspect to stop as the daylight attack sent shockwaves across the community.