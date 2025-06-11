Indian Student 'Handcuffing' Row: Student to Be Deported to India From US Once Medically Fit to Travel, Say Sources

An Indian national, who was mercilessly handcuffed and detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey, United States, in an incident captured on video and shared online, had entered the U.S. illegally without a valid visa, according to sources.

He is a native of Haryana and was being deported to India in accordance with a court order, sources said.

During his transit at Newark, he was restrained as officials found his behavior to be inappropriate for travel. He was subsequently admitted to a medical facility.

Sources added that the individual will be deported to India once he is deemed medically fit to travel.

The Indian Consulate in New York remains engaged with U.S. authorities regarding the matter, a source confirmed.

Handcuffed, Pinned Down

The situation came to light after a person shared a video on the social media platform X, showing the Indian national being handcuffed and pinned down to the ground by authorities at the Newark airport. His post read, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In response, the Consulate General of India in New York issued a statement assuring that they are in touch with the US authorities regarding the matter.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," New York Consulate General of India wrote on X.