Florida: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana was killed in the United States’s Florida on Sunday night after being hit by a speeding car. The incident took place, while the Indian student was crossing the road, when she was hit by the car. The deceased has been identified as Guntipalli Sowmya, a resident of Yadagiripalle Village of Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana. Sowmya had gone to the United States for higher studies.

Reports suggest that on Sunday night, Sowmya was hit by a speeding car while she was crossing the road in Florida, leading to her death on the spot. It is being claimed that she had completed her Masters degree from Florida Atlantic University and was trying to find a job.

Parents request Indian government to assist in bring her body back to India

Meanwhile the incident has left her entire family back in India in a deep shock. Sowmya’s parents Koteswara Rao, Balamani and other members of her family have requested the Government of India for assistance to bring her body back to the country.

According to her family members, Sowmya had celebrated her 25th birthday on May 11.

Earlier, three Indian students' lost their lives in a ghastly car accident in Alpharetta, Georgia in the US, during which two others were critically injured. The accident occurred on May 20, while they were driving along Westside Parkway, located north of Maxwell Road.

The deceased were identified as Aryan Joshi, Sriya Avasarala, and Anvi Sharma, all aged around 18 years.

In another such incident, an Indian student, identified as Shri Belem Atchyuth, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was killed in New York after he met with a bike accident. According to the Consulate General of India in the US, Atchyuth was a student at The State University of New York (SUNY). The Indian mission in New York had expressed its condolences, saying that authorities were in touch with the deceased student's family and extending all assistance to bring his remains back to India.

