×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Indian Students in Israel Express Gratitude to Embassy For Assistance to Fly Home Amid Ongoing War

Last year, on Oct 11, the Indian government launched "Operation Ajay," an operation to help all the stranded and distressed Indian citizens willing to return.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian student in Israel
Indian student in Israel | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Indian students in Israel expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian embassy and authorities in New Delhi for ensuring their safe return.

Quoting an Indian student named Rahul, news agency ANI stated, "When it (the war) started, it was all so sudden... it was chaos and confusion that day. And then things became clear. The embassy reached out to us about the flight back home. They assured us of sending back all of us who wanted to go home."

Advertisement

Additionally, he said that the Indian embassy swiftly organised the evacuation process for the students willing to return home within two or three days.

"So, eventually, they took us back in two, three days. Like all the people who wanted to go home, we signed up via email and then they took us home in three days. And, yeah, it was very clear and we knew what to do exactly," he added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, another student whose name is not known, echoed Rahul's sentiment.

"After the attacks of October 7, we received an email from the embassy. We contacted the embassy and the government of India. The Indian embassy was very kind to reach back with help. They made all the necessary arrangements... everything went off smoothly. So we would like to thank the Indian government, as well as the government of Israel."

Advertisement

Last year, on October 11, the Indian government launched "Operation Ajay," an operation to help all the stranded and distressed Indian citizens willing to return home from Israel.

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Sacked by Vigilance Department

Bibhav Kumar Sacked

9 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

18 minutes ago
Kebabs for Eid

Kebab Varieties For Eid

22 minutes ago
Indian festivals in April

Festivals In April

25 minutes ago
Kanafeh for Eid

Desserts For Eid

26 minutes ago
Eid 2024 wishes

Eid ul-Fitr Wishes

27 minutes ago
Pune Metro: Travel To Kothrud From Viman Nagar In 36 Minutes

New Metro Line

28 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Healthy Eid Dishes

28 minutes ago
Maidaan Advance Booking

Maidaan 1st Impression

28 minutes ago
Eid To Be Celebrated on 10th April

Eid On 10th April

28 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

29 minutes ago
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED-Amanatullah Khan

31 minutes ago
China flag

Consumer Prices Tick Up

40 minutes ago
Manickam Tagore's Madurai Campaign

Manickam Madurai Rally

42 minutes ago
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed

Quake Hits Bay of Bengal

an hour ago
Indian student in Israel

Indian Students in Israel

an hour ago
GT beat RR by 3 wickets

IPL 2024: RR vs GT

an hour ago
Harsha Bhogle, Shubman Gill

Gill corrects Bhogle

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News10 hours ago

  2. IFS Officer Shares Clip Showing What Happened When You Provoke A Gaur

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Rajasthan: Nephew Waits 22 Years to Kill Uncle for Molesting His Wife

    India News12 hours ago

  4. How Jayalalithaa Was Mistreated in 1989 by DMK That PM Modi Referred to

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Anil Ambani faces legal blow as court invalidates Rs 8,000 crore award

    Business News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo