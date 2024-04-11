Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Indian students in Israel expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian embassy and authorities in New Delhi for ensuring their safe return.

Quoting an Indian student named Rahul, news agency ANI stated, "When it (the war) started, it was all so sudden... it was chaos and confusion that day. And then things became clear. The embassy reached out to us about the flight back home. They assured us of sending back all of us who wanted to go home."

Advertisement

Additionally, he said that the Indian embassy swiftly organised the evacuation process for the students willing to return home within two or three days.

"So, eventually, they took us back in two, three days. Like all the people who wanted to go home, we signed up via email and then they took us home in three days. And, yeah, it was very clear and we knew what to do exactly," he added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, another student whose name is not known, echoed Rahul's sentiment.

"After the attacks of October 7, we received an email from the embassy. We contacted the embassy and the government of India. The Indian embassy was very kind to reach back with help. They made all the necessary arrangements... everything went off smoothly. So we would like to thank the Indian government, as well as the government of Israel."

Advertisement

Last year, on October 11, the Indian government launched "Operation Ajay," an operation to help all the stranded and distressed Indian citizens willing to return home from Israel.

(Inputs from ANI)

Advertisement