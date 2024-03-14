×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 20:51 IST

Indian working in Dubai held for stalking, sending lewd messages to Gurugram woman

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gurugram, May 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old UP resident working as domestic servant in Dubai was arrested for sending a woman sexually charged messages and stalking her through mobile phone, police here said on Monday.

The man was arrested on Sunday when he returned to Delhi from Dubai, they said.

He was produced in a city court on Monday and was sent to judicial custody, police said.

Sahjeb Ali, the accused, belongs to Rampur district in UP, and was working as a domestic servant at a Sheikh's house in Dubai, they said.

Police started investigating him after a woman filed a complaint on February 1 alleging she was getting lewd messages from him and was being stalked.

“I got a message on my WhatsApp number. He continued making video calls and send obscene messages and videos. I asked him to stop this nonsense but he did not stop. Then I moved to police,” said the Manesar-based woman in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 354-D (stalking) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act at Women Police Station, Manesar.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had gone to Dubai from Delhi. The police then got issued a look out circular (LOC) against him.

Police nabbed him from the airport when they got to know from airport authorities that he was returning from Dubai on Sunday.

“The accused claims that he doesn't know the woman and he started sending her obscene messages and videos after she replied to her initial messages,” said Aarti, SHO Women Police Station, Manesar. PTI COR VN VN

Published May 9th, 2022 at 20:51 IST

Whatsapp logo