India’s Big Hand in Aiding the World Create A ‘Mini Sun’ in France. Here’s How

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in the south of France. Why? Because India is playing a key role in the ITER project, an ambitious effort to create a ‘mini Sun’ on Earth.

By attempting to replicate the nuclear fusion process that powers the Sun, the ITER project aims to produce clean, limitless energy by fusing hydrogen atoms into helium, just like the Sun does.

As a key partner in this groundbreaking project, India is not only contributing 10% of the total project cost but also providing crucial components, including the world’s largest cryostat, which is essential in keeping the reactor cool, mimicking the extreme conditions of the Sun.

India’s involvement in ITER has been significant since 2005, and today, the country remains one of its most vital contributors.

The cryostat, manufactured by Larsen & Toubro in Gujarat, weighs over 3,800 tonnes and plays a central role in maintaining the ultra-low temperatures necessary for nuclear fusion.

Additionally, around 25-30 Indian scientists are working on-site, contributing to the development of critical components like cryolines, vacuum vessel shields, and diagnostic systems.