Published 14:53 IST, August 2nd 2024
Israel-Hamas War: International Calls for Cease-Fire Grow After Assassination Of Hamas Chief
Joe Biden says he's concerned that the violence in the Middle East could escalate, adding that the killing of Hamas leader in Iran has "not helped" to negotiate
- World
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday and senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut on Tuesday risks escalating the fighting into an all-out regional war | Image: AP
