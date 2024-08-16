Published 06:25 IST, August 16th 2024
International Mediators Hold New Gaza Cease-Fire Talks and Hope to Head Off a Wider War
International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages
- World News
- 7 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
International mediators held a new round of talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and securing the release of scores of hostages | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
06:25 IST, August 16th 2024