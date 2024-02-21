Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

International Mother Language Day 2024: Celebrating The Linguistic Diversity And The Significance

International Mother Language Day celebrates linguistic diversity, honors language rights, and promotes multilingual education for cultural preservation and inc

Garvit Parashar
International Mother Language Day 2024
International Mother Language Day 2024 | Image:Freepik
The day has its roots in Bangladesh, where in 1952, students bravely protested the imposition of Urdu as the sole national language, sacrificing their lives for the recognition of Bangla. This event highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity and led to the UN adopting February 21st as International Mother Language Day.

The Significance of International Mother Language Day

The day holds immense significance. With over 6,500 languages spoken globally, an alarming number face extinction each year, often due to globalization and dominance of certain languages. International Mother Language Day 2024 serves as a vital reminder to appreciate and revitalize all languages, regardless of their number of speakers.

This Year's Theme: Multilingual Education

This year's theme, "Multilingual education – a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning.”  underscores the power of incorporating mother languages into learning processes.  “By starting education in the learner's mother tongue and gradually introducing other languages, barriers between home and school are bridged, facilitating effective learning,” says the UN. This year's event also focuses on empowering marginalized communities through multilingual education.

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

International Mother Language Day 2024 is not just about raising awareness; it's about celebrating the diverse voices that enrich our world. It's an opportunity to participate in cultural events, learn a new language, or simply appreciate the linguistic tapestry surrounding us. Let's embrace our mother languages, and advocate for their preservation. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 19:14 IST

