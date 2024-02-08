Advertisement

Iran on Tuesday launched a massive missile attack on Pakistan. The Iranian missiles reportedly targeted two bases of a militant group in Pakistan with drone missiles, leading to complete destruction of the establishment. As per reports, the drone missiles targeted the headquarters of Baluchi group ‘Jaish-al-Adl’ in Pakistan and destroyed it completely.

Both headquarters reportedly bombed and destroyed

According to Iran’s state media Tasnim news agency, the attack was launched a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. The group allegedly had previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

Reports suggest that Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group that operates in Iran’s restive Southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. The group claims to be seeking greater rights and better living conditions for ethnic Baluchis in Iran.

Meanwhile, the latest development has potentially raised tensions in the Middle East, which is already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Claims are being made that the militant group, which was formed in 2012 was designated as a terrorist organisation by Tehran. The group reportedly launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces over the years.

Last month, the Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan in which at least 11 policemen were killed. Sistan-Baluchistan border has a history of clashes between Iran’s security forces and Sunni militants as well as drug smugglers. The province is one of Iran’s poorest regions and is mostly populated by Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shia Iran.



Pakistan condemns Iran's 'violation of its airspace', warns such actions can have 'consequences'



Pakistan vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty. It is completely unacceptable and it may have serious consequences," the Foreign Office of Pakistan said and expressed concern that the "illegal act took place despite the existence of several established channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran".

"A strong protest has already been lodged with the senior official concerned in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," it added.

