Updated April 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

'If Israel Attacks Again, Our Response Will be...': Iran Warns UN

In a letter to the UN, Iran asserted that it would not hesitate in exercising its military power if attacked again.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Iran warns UN
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during their anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran. | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Tehran: After launching an attack on Israel with drones and dangerous ballistic missiles in the later hours of Saturday, Iran in a letter to ther United Nations asserted that if the former attacks again then Tehran will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defence and respond will be "more stronger and resolute."

The letter written by the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations confirmed that the Iranian attack was in response to the Israeli airstrike on the military aggression on Tehran's consulate in Syria.

Taking to social media platform X, the Permanent Mission of Iran to UN wrote, "Iran’s invocation of Article 51 of the UN Charter occurred following a 13-day period marked by the Security Council’s inaction and silence, coupled with its failure to condemn the Israeli regime’s aggressions. Certain countries’ precipitous condemnation of Iran’s exercise of its legitimate right suggests a reversal of roles, equating the victim with the criminal."

Iran claimed that the United Nations Security Council "failed its duty to maintain international peace and security,' allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law."

It also stressed that these violations have escalated regional tensions and harmed international peace and security.

"As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region."

It further reaffirmed its unwavering determination and efforts to protect its people and national security from actions of aggression.

"While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self- defence when required. Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute," the letter emphasised," the letter concluded.

 

 


 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

