Iran-Israel Conflict: Israel Attacks Iran's Underground Enrichment Site at Fordow Again, Says Reports

Israel on Monday launched an attack on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site located south of Tehran, Iranian media reported.

“The aggressor attacked the Fordow nuclear site again," Tasnim news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson.

Israel targeted the Route 7 in Qom to prevent access to the nuclear facility, according to reports. Reports also suggested that Israel struck the underground entrances at the facility to ensure the prevention of the withdrawal of enriched material.

This comes a day after the United States dropped bombs on the underground nuclear facility.

Fordow, which is located 80 to 90 meters below the surface, suffered massive damage, after the US strikes yesterday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has described the recent American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a complete success, calling them a “bullseye strike” that caused “monumental damage” to Iran’s underground nuclear infrastructure.

The attack, codenamed Operation Midnight Hammer, was carried out on Saturday evening and targeted Iran’s key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This marks the first time the United States has directly targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure with such force, joining Israel in military action after weeks of escalating tensions. The operation was reportedly aimed at crippling Tehran’s nuclear program amid growing concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The strikes triggered strong reactions globally. While Israel praised the U.S. operation, several countries—including Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia—criticized it as dangerous and destabilizing.

Iran’s leaders swiftly condemned the attacks. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “severe punishment” and blamed both the United States and Israel for the provocation.

“The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake... it is being punished,” Khamenei posted on social media.