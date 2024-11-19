sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Concerns Grow for Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi's Health in Iran

Published 13:39 IST, November 19th 2024

Concerns Grow for Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi's Health in Iran

A letter signed by over 40 activist groups, sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council, urged that Mohammadi be immediately released on a medical furlough.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Concerns grow for imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi's health in Iran
Concerns grow for imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi's health in Iran | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

13:39 IST, November 19th 2024