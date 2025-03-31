Iran Readies Missiles Storm After Trump's Bombing Threat Over Nuclear Deal: Report

Iran has reportedly prepared missile launchers in its underground missile cities and is set to attack the United States following US President Donald Trump’s recent threat to bomb Tehran. Iran’s armed forces are allegedly gearing up to launch an attack in response.

Trump issued the threat, stating that if Tehran did not agree to a deal with Washington on its nuclear program, military action would follow.

According to The Tehran Times, several launch-ready missiles have been placed in underground bunkers across the country to brace for potential airstrikes.

The Iran Observer reported that multiple videos released by Iranian officials show these underground bunkers, which are heavily armed with missiles such as the Kheibar Shekan (900-mile range), Haj Qassem (850 miles), Ghadr-H (1,240 miles), Sejjil (1,550 miles), and Emad (1,050 miles).

Iran’s military took to its official account on X to share the report, stating, “Opening Pandora’s box will come at a heavy cost for the U.S. government and its allies.”

Trump’s Threat to Iran

The U.S. President had threatened the Middle Eastern nation with bomb attacks or secondary tariffs—similar to those imposed four years ago if they did not sign a nuclear deal with Washington.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said in a telephone interview. “It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

“There’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, I will impose secondary tariffs on them, like I did four years ago,” he added.