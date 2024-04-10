×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Vows Retaliation Against Israel

Khamenei condemned the recent airstrike that destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, describing it as an assault on Iranian territory.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Image:AP
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reiterated his pledge to retaliate against Israel following the deaths of Iranian generals in Syria. During a prayer ceremony marking the conclusion of Ramadan, Khamenei condemned the recent airstrike that destroyed Iran’s consulate in Syria, describing it as an assault on Iranian territory. He stated, "In attacking our consulate, it was as if they attacked our own soil," emphasizing the severity of the incident.

The airstrike, which claimed the lives of 12 individuals, including seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, four Syrians, and a member of the Hezbollah militia, has escalated tensions between Iran and Israel. Although Israel has not officially admitted involvement in the attack, Khamenei vowed that those responsible would face consequences, promising retaliation.

Khamenei's remarks were broadcast live on state TV

Khamenei's remarks, broadcast live on state TV, underscore the seriousness of Iran's intentions, although he did not specify the nature of the planned response. The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has drawn attention to the covert warfare tactics employed by both nations.

In addition to addressing the situation with Israel, Khamenei criticized Western governments, particularly the US and Britain, for their support of Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. He expressed disappointment in their failure to prevent what he referred to as a "disaster," highlighting Iran's firm stance against Israel and its support for anti-Israeli militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran's reaffirmed commitment to retaliation indicates the potential for further escalation in the ongoing conflict with Israel, as tensions in the region continue to mount.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

