Advertisement

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday said that the attack on its top officials won't go unpunished after Israel eliminated at least two Iranian generals and several officials in an airstrike in Syria's capital Damascus. Slamming the attack that took place in a military building next to the Iranian Embassy, the country's Ambassador Hossein Akbari said that the attack was a gross violation of international laws and promised that Iran would retaliate decisively. “This is perhaps the first time that the Zionist regime allows itself to attack an official building of the Islamic Republic of Iran embassy, which had the flag of the Islamic Republic raised on top of it,” Akbari asserted.

Meanwhile, Israel stated that their target was not on any embassy or consulate but a military building of Iran's Quds Force, disguised as a civilian establishment in Damascus. Tehran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that two of their top commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, were killed. According to Israeli media report, the generals were in a meeting with Gaza-based terrorist group Islamic Jihad.

Advertisement

Iran has alleged that Israeli forces carried out the strike using F-35 warplanes. Amid heightened tensions between the two enemy nations, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, affirmed that Iran reserves the right to retaliate and will determine the nature of its response to the aggression.



It is pertinent to note that Israel is at war with Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza since October 7. Following that, the Houthi groups, also backed by Iran, have targeted several Western merchant navy ships in the key trading route passing through the strategic choke point of Bab el-Mandeb adjacent to Yemen from where most of the attacks were launched. With this recent killing of at least seven top Iranian officials, the Middle-East crisis is far from over.

An Israeli airstrike that demolished Iran's consulate in Syria killed two Iranian generals and five officers, according to Iranian officials. The strike appeared to signify an escalation of Israel's targeting of military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon.

Advertisement

Israel, which rarely acknowledges strikes against Iranian targets, said it had no comment on the latest attack in Syria, although a military spokesman blamed Iran for a drone attack early Monday against a naval base in southern Israel.



(With inputs from agencies)