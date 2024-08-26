Published 16:53 IST, August 26th 2024
Iranian Foreign Minister Hosts Qatari PM in Tehran Amid Gaza Cease-fire Talks
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Iran's newly appointed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Monday, amid growing turbulence in the region.
Qatar's PM Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani | Image: AP
