Published 16:53 IST, August 26th 2024

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosts Qatari PM in Tehran Amid Gaza Cease-fire Talks

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Iran's newly appointed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Monday, amid growing turbulence in the region.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Qatar's PM Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
Qatar's PM Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani | Image: AP
