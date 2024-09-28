sb.scorecardresearch
  Iranian Operatives Charged in the US with Hacking Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign

Published 07:50 IST, September 28th 2024

Iranian Operatives Charged in the US with Hacking Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign

Three accused hackers were employed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. government has designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Iranian Operatives Charged in the US with Hacking Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign
Iranian Operatives Charged in the US with Hacking Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign | Image: AP
