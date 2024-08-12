sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Iranian President Proposes Ex-Nuclear Negotiator as Abbas Araghchi New IForeign Minister

Published 06:48 IST, August 12th 2024

Iranian President Proposes Ex-Nuclear Negotiator as Abbas Araghchi New IForeign Minister

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday proposed former nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi as the country's new foreign minister

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Iran FM
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday proposed former nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi as the country's new foreign minister | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

06:48 IST, August 12th 2024