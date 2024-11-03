sb.scorecardresearch
  • Iran’s Help Has Transformed Yemen's Houthi Rebels Into a Potent Military Force, UN Experts Say

Published 21:41 IST, November 3rd 2024

Iran’s Help Has Transformed Yemen's Houthi Rebels Into a Potent Military Force, UN Experts Say

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been transformed from a local armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization with support from Iran, Iraqi armed groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and others, U.N. experts said in a new report.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
AP
Houthi seized control of Yemen's capital, Sana, back in 2014. | Image: AP
21:41 IST, November 3rd 2024