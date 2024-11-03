Published 21:41 IST, November 3rd 2024
Iran’s Help Has Transformed Yemen's Houthi Rebels Into a Potent Military Force, UN Experts Say
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been transformed from a local armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization with support from Iran, Iraqi armed groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants and others, U.N. experts said in a new report.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Houthi seized control of Yemen's capital, Sana, back in 2014. | Image: AP
Advertisement
21:41 IST, November 3rd 2024