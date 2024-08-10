Published 19:21 IST, August 10th 2024
Iraqi National Detained in Connection with Alleged Plot to Attack Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna
An 18-year-old Iraqi was detained in Vienna over a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert. The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian, confessed.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Iraqi National Detained in Connection with Alleged Plot to Attack Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna | Image: AP
