  • Iraqi National Detained in Connection with Alleged Plot to Attack Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna

Published 19:21 IST, August 10th 2024

Iraqi National Detained in Connection with Alleged Plot to Attack Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna

An 18-year-old Iraqi was detained in Vienna over a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert. The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian, confessed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Iraqi National Detained in Connection with Alleged Plot to Attack Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
