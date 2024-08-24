Published 01:31 IST, August 25th 2024
ISIS Claims Responsibility For Mass Knife Attack in Germany's Solingen Killing 3 People
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others, according to reports.
ISIS claims responsibility of mass knife attack in Germany's Solingen | Image: AP
