Published 22:09 IST, August 3rd 2024
Three, Including ISIS Commander, Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab Province
Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested three alleged terrorists, including an "important" commander of ISIS in the Punjab province of the country, police said on Saturday.
- World
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
ISIS commander among three arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province | Image: ANI (Representative)
- 1 min read
