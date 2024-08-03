sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Three, Including ISIS Commander, Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab Province

Published 22:09 IST, August 3rd 2024

Three, Including ISIS Commander, Arrested in Pakistan's Punjab Province

Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested three alleged terrorists, including an "important" commander of ISIS in the Punjab province of the country, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ISIS commander among three arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province
ISIS commander among three arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province | Image: ANI (Representative)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:09 IST, August 3rd 2024