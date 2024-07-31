Published 16:39 IST, July 31st 2024
Israel Has a Long History of Targeted Killings. Here's a Look at Some of Them
Hamas said Israel was behind the assassination of its supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital, although there was no acknowledgement from Israel.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Israel Has a Long History of Targeted Killings. Here's a Look at Some of Them | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:39 IST, July 31st 2024