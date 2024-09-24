sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Israel Bombs 1,100 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Raising Fears of All-Out War; 492 Dead, 1645 Injured

Published 09:21 IST, September 24th 2024

Israel Bombs 1,100 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Raising Fears of All-Out War; 492 Dead, 1645 Injured

Triggering widespread chaos across the country in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, thousands of people were forced to flee.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israel Bombs 1,100 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Raising Fears of All-Out War; 492 Dead, 1645 Injured
Israel Bombs 1,100 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Raising Fears of All-Out War; 492 Dead, 1645 Injured | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:22 IST, September 24th 2024