Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Israel Cuts Off GPS, Cancels Leave For Soldiers Amidst Fears of Retaliatory Attack From Iran

Key preparations by Israel include intensified GPS jamming efforts to disrupt navigation services across the country.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Israel
Israel Bolsters Defenses Amidst Fears of Retaliatory Attack from Iran | Image:AP
Israel has ramped up its defensive measures amidst concerns of a possible retaliatory strike from Iran following the recent airstrike in Syria, which resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including two Iranian generals. Foreign media reports suggest that Israel is leaving no stone unturned in anticipation of a response from Iran after April 5, coinciding with Jerusalem Day, a significant event observed by Iran to show support for Palestinians.

The airstrike, targeting the Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria's capital, claimed the life of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a prominent figure within the Iranian Quds Force. This incident marks a significant escalation since the killing of Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 by a US drone strike.

Israel cuts off GPS, cancels leave for soldiers: Key points 

Key preparations by Israel include intensified GPS jamming efforts to disrupt navigation services across the country, aimed at thwarting potential guided missile and drone attacks. Residents in cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have reported disruptions in location-based app services due to these measures.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have suspended leave for all combat units and bolstered air defense systems along the country's borders. Precautionary measures such as opening shelters in Tel Aviv have been considered, and some municipalities have already begun opening bomb shelters as a precautionary step.

Reports suggest that Israel has placed its embassies on alert or evacuated some personnel, while urging residents to refrain from panic buying and stocking up on essentials. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take defensive and offensive actions against Iran and its proxies, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned of a response to the airstrike.

Despite escalating tensions, experts believe that neither side desires an all-out war, emphasizing a cautious approach to avoid further destabilizing.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

