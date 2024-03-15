Advertisement

In a significant move, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant signed a crucial letter on Thursday, pledging Israel's commitment to employing U.S. weapons in Gaza in alignment with international law. According to a report from Axios, this development comes after discussions between Israeli and U.S. officials, revealing Israel's compliance with conditions set forth by the Biden administration.

The requirement for such assurances stemmed from a national security memorandum issued by President Biden last month. Although not specifically targeting Israel, the memorandum followed concerns expressed by Democratic senators regarding Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Under this memorandum, Israel was asked to furnish a signed letter of assurances to the Biden administration by mid-March. The deadline has been set for March 25, by which Secretary of State Antony Blinken must certify the credibility of Israel's commitments. Failure to obtain certification could result in the suspension of U.S. weapons transfers to Israel.

Advertisement

The decision to sign the letter was granted by the Israeli war cabinet to Minister Gallant, who proceeded to sign it on Thursday. Subsequently, the letter was delivered to the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew. While the Israeli Ministry of Defense has refrained from commenting on the matter, the action signifies Israel's willingness to meet the requirements laid out by the Biden administration.

A look at the details

The national security memorandum, released on February 8, emphasizes the necessity for countries receiving U.S. weapons to provide credible assurances regarding their usage in accordance with international humanitarian law. Additionally, it underscores the obligation of such countries to facilitate humanitarian aid efforts in conflict areas, without hindrance.

This latest development reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Israel, aiming to ensure the responsible use of U.S. weapons and support for humanitarian endeavors in Gaza. As the March 25 deadline approaches, all eyes are on Secretary Blinken's certification decision, which will determine the future of U.S. weapons transfers to Israel.