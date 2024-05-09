Advertisement

Two prominent Israeli officials have openly criticized US President Joe Biden's stance on arms supplies to Israel amid escalating tensions in the region.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, expressed deep disappointment in Biden's warning during an interview on public radio. Erdan described Biden's statement as "difficult and very disappointing" given the longstanding alliance between the two nations. This marks Israel's first reaction to Biden's warning, as per a report from The Guardian.

Here is what you need to know

The issue revolves around Biden's threat to halt certain arms supplies to Israel if it proceeds with military action in the city of Rafah. Israel has already defied international objections by deploying tanks and conducting targeted raids in eastern Rafah, which is a stronghold of Hamas militants. However, the city also houses a significant number of displaced Palestinian civilians.

Biden's statement, made during an interview with CNN, has stirred controversy, with Erdan warning that it could embolden Israel's adversaries such as Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah. During the interview, Biden said “If they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used … to deal with the cities”.

Is Biden undermining Israel's goals?

Erdan argued that restricting Israel from entering Rafah, a crucial area where terrorists are hiding, undermines its ability to ensure the security of its citizens.

"This is not a defensive weapon. This is about certain offensive bombs. In the end, the State of Israel will have to do what it thinks needs to be done for the security of its citizens," Erdan added.

Echoing Erdan's sentiments, Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to press on with military operations in Gaza despite Biden's threat. Smotrich asserted that Israel will achieve victory in the conflict, highlighting the need to eliminate Hamas entirely and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Conquering Rafah crucial, says minister

"We must continue the war until Hamas is totally eliminated and our hostages are back home. This involves conquering Rafah completely and the sooner the better," Smotrich stated in a released statement.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, Biden's warning has added a new dimension to the complex dynamics between the US and Israel, with implications for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The statements by Israeli officials underscore the challenges facing the Biden administration as it navigates its relationship with Israel while seeking to address humanitarian concerns and promote stability in the region.

The repercussions of Biden's stance on arms supplies to Israel remain to be seen as the conflict in Gaza shows no signs of abating.