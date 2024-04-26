2 Children Among Five Dead in Israeli Airstrikes in Rafah | Image:AP

Jerusalem: At least five people were killed after Israeli airstrikes on the southern city of Rafah. Palestinian hospital officials confirmed the casualties.

Among those killed on Thursday night were two children, identified as Sham Najjar, 6, and Jamal Nabahan, 8, the Associated Press reported.

Tensions in the Middle East intensified as Israel is currently carrying out nearly daily air raids on Rafah. Four people were killed in an Israeli tank shelling.

Over 2.3 million people have sought refuge in Rafah amid the ongoing airstrikes by Israel. The Israeli military has massed dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles in the area in what appears to be preparations for an invasion of Rafah.

The tensions between Israel and Gaza were sparked by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7 in Southern Israel claiming the lives of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 hostages.

Currently, Israel claims that the militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

(Inputs from AP)