Jerusalem: Several people were reported to be killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah on Monday late at night, the Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement.

Furthermore, several photos and videos of the incident showing the attack were shared, as per media reports.

According to WAFA, the official news agency, eight Palestinians were killed in two different attacks on Rafah. However, the time of the attack is unclear.

Meanwhile, 11 dead were received by the Rafah Kuwait hospital, the medic said in a post on Facebook.

Earlier, multiple explosions were heard in Rafah after Israel. According to the local media reports, explosions were heard in the east, where IDF ordered an evacuation of civilians ahead of its offensive attack.

This development comes a day after the IDF on Monday asserted that it is "currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip." The IDF has intensified strikes in southern Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office in a statement said that the Israeli military will continue to exert its pressure on Hamas.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas will continue with a Qatari delegation heading to Cairo on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said, “Tremendous effort has been made to produce an exchange deal that’ll release hostages & realize a ceasefire. Hamas has put out an offer. If Netanyahu genuinely wants a deal, he will negotiate the offer in earnest. Instead, he is jeopardizing the deal by bombing Rafah.”