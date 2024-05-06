Advertisement

Former hostage Noga Weiss, who was abducted by Hamas militants from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri last October, has taken a significant step forward in her journey of recovery. This morning, the 18-year-old was officially drafted into the Israeli military.

Noga, along with her mother Shiri, endured a harrowing ordeal when they were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. Tragically, Noga’s father, Ilan, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. The Weiss family's nightmare finally came to an end in November when Noga and Shiri were released from captivity in a prisoner exchange with Hamas, returning safely to Israel.

Advertisement

A story of resilience

Despite the trauma she endured, Noga has shown remarkable resilience and determination. In remarks published by the military, she expressed her commitment to serving her country.

Advertisement

“After a very turbulent period, I feel that enlisting in the army to the position of a mashakit tash is the right thing for me. Mashakit tash has been my dream position for years. I feel that I can contribute a lot, be significant and help others,” Noga said.

She also shared her longstanding desire to join the military and her belief in its role in providing structure and purpose.

Advertisement

“Always wanted to enlist..” says Noga

“I always wanted to enlist and dedicate myself to the country. The army for me is a combination of a distraction from what happened, a framework and a daily routine, but mainly carrying on with my life as it would have been even before all this happened,” she added.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her release from captivity, Noga emphasized the impact it had on her decision to join the military.

“I remember that the day my mother and I were released, they took us to Kerem Shalom, and there was a hangar full of soldiers. The presence of the soldiers made me feel safe and it only strengthened my desire to be a part of and serve in the army,” she recalled.

Advertisement

Noga will serve as a mashakit tash, a noncommissioned officer responsible for service conditions, akin to a social worker for soldiers.

Her enlistment marks not only a personal milestone in her recovery but also a testament to her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. As she embarks on this new chapter, Noga Weiss is determined to move forward with her life and make a meaningful contribution to her country.