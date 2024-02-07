Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 04:46 IST

Israel-Hamas war: Genocide Allegations Against Israel "Without Merit," Affirms Blinken

Blinken conveyed that the United States remains firm in its belief that allegations of genocide against Israel are "without merit."

Sagar Kar
US top diplomat Antony Blinken's Boeing plane breaks down on Davos trip
Antony Blinken | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, addressed reporters today, reiterating the Biden administration's position on the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to take measures preventing potential genocide against Palestinians.

Blinken conveyed that the United States remains firm in its belief that allegations of genocide against Israel are "without merit." This response follows the ICJ's ruling last week, which called on Israel to use all available means to prevent its forces from carrying out genocide against Palestinians.

US is maintaining consistent communication with Israel, says Blinken 

The secretary of state emphasized that Washington has consistently communicated to Israel the importance of safeguarding civilian lives in Gaza, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, and addressing any "dehumanizing" rhetoric from certain individuals. Blinken underlined the court's alignment with the U.S. stance, stating:

"The court in this decision agreed with that. The court’s ruling is also very consistent with our view that Israel has the right to take action to ensure that the terrorist attacks of October 7 never happen again, in accordance with international law."

Despite the ICJ ruling, Blinken maintained that the U.S. supports Israel's right to take actions within the bounds of international law to prevent future terrorist attacks. He assured that the U.S. would continue to monitor the court's proceedings as the case develops.

The Biden administration's response underscores the complexities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the delicate balance between international legal judgments and national security considerations. As the case progresses, the U.S. stance remains unchanged, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Israel while advocating for the protection of civilian lives and adherence to international law.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 04:46 IST

