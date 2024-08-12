Published 14:00 IST, August 12th 2024
Israel-Hamas War Latest: France, Germany and Britain Endorse Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza
The leaders of France, Germany and Britain have endorsed calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
In recent days, Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes on Rafah in the Gaza Strip as it threatens to launch a major ground operation despite international pushback. | Image: AP
