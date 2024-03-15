×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Top Hamas Leader Marwan Issa Reportedly Killed in IDF Strike

Issa held a significant position within Hamas, serving as the deputy of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
AP
IDF troops conduct ground operation in Southern Gaza | Image:X - @IDF
During today’s security cabinet meeting in Israel, security officials briefed ministers, indicating that Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing in the central Gaza Strip, is believed to have been killed in an IDF strike earlier this week.

Ynet news site quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praising the news as "a great achievement for Israel."

Here is what you need to know

The IDF had confirmed on Monday that Issa was targeted in a strike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat, but initially lacked confirmation of the strike's success.

According to a report from the Times of Israel, Marwan Issa held a significant position within Hamas, serving as the deputy of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Alongside Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, they are believed to have orchestrated the group’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel that led to the outbreak of the conflict.

The reported death of Marwan Issa marks a significant blow to Hamas and is perceived as a notable success for Israel in its ongoing conflict with the terrorist organization.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

